Cyclone Arnab Live Tracker: Arnab To Make Landfall Soon, Says IMD; States Race Against Time To Evacuate People

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, with winds of up to 135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph. At the time of landfall, the very severe cyclonic storm is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, according to the IMD.

The storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to the south of Yanam, according to the cyclone update. Arnab was already interacting with the land surface, with the spiral band in its northern sector having moved farther inland. The storm's centre was very close to the coastline, and the landfall process was expected to begin within one to two hours of the update.

Where Is Cyclone Arnab Now?

Arnab was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It was about 50 km east-southeast of Narsapur, 70 km south of Kakinada and 100 km east of Machilipatnam. The storm had moved nearly west-northwestwards at 22 kmph over the preceding six hours. It was expected to recurve northwestwards towards the coast.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the cyclone's effects had begun to be felt, with heavy rainfall likely shortly in north coastal Andhra districts. Srikakulam district was likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, while strong winds had begun in coastal districts such as Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

Cyclonic Storm Arnab Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Arnab over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Arnab here on Windy.

When Will It Make Landfall?

Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28.

Which States Will Be Affected? What Is The Preparedness

Odisha

Odisha closed schools in 16 of its 30 districts and raced against time to move people in vulnerable areas to safety amid heavy rains and strong winds. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said the state government has planned to move at least 48,000 people from low-lying areas and landslide-prone locations. Priority is being given to shifting pregnant women, the elderly, children and persons with disabilities, he said. Also, schools in 16 of the state's 30 districts have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jharkhand

The Ranchi and West Singhbhum district administrations ordered the closure of schools on October 28 and 29. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, Lohardaga, Saraikela-Kharsawan, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum for 24 hours from 8.30 am on October 28. The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase thereafter, with an orange alert (be prepared) issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum for 24 hours till 8.30 am on October 30, according to an IMD bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to shift people living in low-lying areas to safer locations, ensure essential supplies at relief camps and minimise cyclone-related damage. Naidu directed district collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property and restore power supply as quickly as possible in the event of disruptions. He also instructed officials to promptly remove fallen trees and hoardings caused by strong winds to prevent traffic obstructions.

Chhatisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has directed all district collectors to stay on alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ordering round-the-clock relief camps, uninterrupted medical services and heightened vigilance, with zero casualties as the goal. The meeting focused on ensuring zero casualties, with special emphasis on heightened vigilance in the southern Bastar region, particularly Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Bastar and Narayanpur districts, where strong winds are expected.

ALSO READ | Will Cyclone Arnab Affect Districts In Uttar Pradesh? IMD Issues Alert; Check Forecast

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