'MAANG Dream Is Dead': Laid-Off Techie's Reddit Post Sounds Alarm Over AI Job Cuts Amid Microsoft VEO

The Reddit user on Tuesday has argued that layoffs at major technology companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Barclays reflect a broader shift in the IT industry, where companies are cutting jobs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

According to the user, AI tools are enabling smaller teams to handle work that previously required larger engineering teams, making employees vulnerable to cost-cutting and restructuring.

The user believes that simply learning new programming languages or preparing for technical interviews may no longer guarantee job security.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Microsoft Buyout Offer Explained: Will Indian Employees Be Affected? Who Is Eligible And What They Get

Instead, the post urges software engineers to focus on building products independently, using AI tools to develop solutions that customers would be willing to pay for, rather than relying entirely on high-paying jobs at major technology companies.

The user concludes that the traditional career path of mastering coding interviews, joining a top technology company and expecting long-term financial security is becoming increasingly uncertain as AI reshapes the economics of software development.

What Is Microsoft's Buyout Offer?

Microsoft has introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees across select teams in India, the US, the UK and Canada.

The programme allows employees at internal level 70 and below in participating organisations to leave the company voluntarily with financial support and career-planning resources.

The offer is part of Microsoft's efforts to reshape its workforce as it continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure. Around 60,000 employees could be eligible globally, although not all teams are included.

ALSO READ: Microsoft's Five-Year Pivot: Revenue Doubles On Cloud's $100B Milestone, Headcount Shrinks

In India, eligibility depends on the employee's team and business unit. Microsoft has not publicly disclosed the total number of Indian employees covered or the payout terms under the new programme.

The company has said participation is voluntary and varies across organisations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.