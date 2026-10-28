Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap Down Opening For Sensex, Nifty 50; Jio Platforms IPO Listing, US Fed Decision Eyed
Around 120 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter results on Wednesday. Key names to watch include Vedanta, HUL, Hyundai Motor, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Info Edge India, Karnataka Bank, TVS Motor and United Spirits, among others.
Stock Market Live Updates, October 28, 2026: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak signals from GIFT Nifty amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later today.
GIFT Nifty was trading 228 points lower at around 22,615, indicating a potential gap-down opening for the domestic markets.
In the previous session, the Nifty 50 ended 0.02% lower at 22,749.75, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.01% lower at 73,598.67.
Investors will also track the listing of Jio Platforms and the ongoing Q2 earnings season for cues on stock-specific action.
The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and commentary on the future policy outlook will remain a key trigger for global markets.
Around 120 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter results on Wednesday. Key names to watch include Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Info Edge India, Hexaware Technologies, Karnataka Bank, IIFL Capital Services, TVS Motor Company, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and United Spirits, among others.
Q2 Results Live: L&T Order Inflow Jumps 28%; Order Book At Rs 8.53 Lakh Crore
- L&T's Q2 order inflow rose 28% YoY to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
- The company's consolidated order book stood at Rs 8.53 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, providing strong revenue visibility.
- Robust order inflows continue to support growth across infrastructure, energy and manufacturing businesses.
Q2 Results Live: Green Energy, Manufacturing Lead L&T's Growth In Q2
- Green Energy revenue increased 43% YoY to Rs 11,494 crore, while EBIT rose 37% to Rs 669 crore.
- Manufacturing & Products revenue grew 31% YoY to Rs 4,639 crore, with EBIT jumping 58% to Rs 610 crore.
- Conventional Energy revenue rose 28% YoY to Rs 17,289 crore, while Financial Services revenue increased 27% YoY to Rs 5,307 crore.
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Q2 Results Live: L&T Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Crosses Rs 78,000 Crore
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported Q2 net profit of Rs 5,202 crore, up 33% YoY from Rs 3,926 crore and ahead of the Street estimate of Rs 4,342 crore.
- Revenue rose 16% YoY to Rs 78,750 crore, beating estimates of Rs 73,303 crore.
- EBITDA stood at Rs 6,845 crore, slightly below estimates of Rs 6,999 crore.
- EBITDA margin came in at 8.7%, compared with 10% a year ago and below estimates of 9.54%.
Stock Market Live: Jio Platforms IPO Will List Today On BSE, NSE
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Jio Platforms IPO will list on BSE, NSE today, October 28, 2026.
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Jio Platforms' IPO was subscribed 21.36 times overall, according to the subscription data.
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The QIB portion (excluding anchor investors) was subscribed 67.15 times, indicating strong institutional interest in the issue.
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The NII category saw subscription of 13.99 times, while the bNII segment (applications above Rs 10 lakh) was subscribed 15.88 times and the sNII segment (applications up to Rs 10 lakh) was subscribed 10.20 times.
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The retail investor portion was subscribed 2.76 times.
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The employee quota received 2.91 times subscription, while the shareholder category was subscribed 7.59 times.
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Strong demand from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals drove the overall subscription momentum in the offering.
Welcome To The Live Coverage Of The Indian Stock Market
Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian stock market on Wednesday, October 28. The Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open lower, with GIFT Nifty signalling a gap-down start amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today.
Investors will track the Jio Platforms IPO listing, along with a busy Q2 earnings calendar featuring companies such as Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy and TVS Motor Company.
Stay tuned for live market updates, key stock movements, corporate earnings and developments that could influence trading sentiment.
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