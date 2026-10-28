Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap Down Opening For Sensex, Nifty 50; Jio Platforms IPO Listing, US Fed Decision Eyed

Stock Market Live Updates, October 28, 2026: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak signals from GIFT Nifty amid rising crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later today.

GIFT Nifty was trading 228 points lower at around 22,615, indicating a potential gap-down opening for the domestic markets.

In the previous session, the Nifty 50 ended 0.02% lower at 22,749.75, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.01% lower at 73,598.67.

Investors will also track the listing of Jio Platforms and the ongoing Q2 earnings season for cues on stock-specific action.

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and commentary on the future policy outlook will remain a key trigger for global markets.

Around 120 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter results on Wednesday. Key names to watch include Vedanta, Hindustan Unilever, Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Info Edge India, Hexaware Technologies, Karnataka Bank, IIFL Capital Services, TVS Motor Company, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and United Spirits, among others.