Is Karwa Chauth On October 28 Or 29? Here's The Confirmed Date

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth, mainly celebrated by married women in parts of north Indian states, is around the corner. On this day, married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands. Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, are among the states where this festival is celebrated with pomp and show.

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Every year, there can be significant confusion around the exact date of Karwa Chauth celebrations. This is because the Hindu calendar is tied to the movement of the moon rather than fixed dates on the Gregorian calendar.

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Is Karwa Chauth On October 28 Or 29?

A lot of confusion remains around the exact date of Karwa Chauth in 2026. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Oct. 29. The festival is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, the fourth day of the waning lunar phase.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi begins at approximately 1:06 a.m. on Oct. 29 and ends at around 10:09 p.m. that night.

Karwa Chauth Puja Timings:

This year, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat falls between 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m. The timings for upvasa or fast is from 06:31 a.m. to 08:17 p.m.

As per Drik Panchang, the moon is likely to be visible at 8:17 p.m., after which women will be able to break their fasts.

Significance:

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha. Married women observe the fast on this day and pray to lord Shiva and his family for the health and well being of their husbands.

Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering is made to the moon.

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Karwa Chauth falls right in the middle of the festive season in India, which begins with Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra. A week after Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja follow.

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