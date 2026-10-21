Diwali Vacation 2026: Maharashtra Schools To Remain Closed For 13 Days; Check Full Holiday Schedule

Schools in Maharashtra will observe Diwali break from Monday, November 2, to Saturday, November 14, 2026, as per the Education Department's 2026-27 academic calendar. Classes for the second semester will resume on Monday, November 16.

The 13-day break applies to recognised primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across the state. The vacation covers several important festive occasions, including Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali Padwa, also known as Balipratipada, on November 10, and Bhaubij on November 11.

The announcement is expected to help students, parents and teachers plan their holidays, family gatherings and travel arrangements in advance, according to a Pune Mirror report.

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Schools Cannot Change Holiday Dates Without Permission

The Education Department has instructed schools not to modify the prescribed holiday schedule independently. Any changes to the announced vacation dates to accommodate local festivals or regional requirements must receive prior approval from the relevant education authorities.

The guidelines are intended to maintain consistency in the academic calendar while allowing schools to seek permission for specific local requirements.

The Secondary School Code also stipulates that the total number of holidays in an academic year must not exceed 76 days, while schools are required to complete at least 230 working days.

Maharashtra School Holiday Schedule 2026-27

According to the academic calendar, the first semester began on June 15, 2026, and will conclude on October 31. Following the Diwali break, the second semester will commence on November 16 and continue until May 1, 2027.

Summer vacation is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 3, 2027, and continue until Monday, June 14. The next academic year is expected to begin after the summer break, subject to the official schedule.

The Diwali holiday period includes key celebrations associated with the festival season, giving students and school staff an extended break during one of the most widely celebrated festive periods in the state.

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Parents Advised to Check School Notices

With the holiday schedule announced well in advance, parents can begin planning family activities and travel during the festive period. However, they are advised to check with their respective school administrations for any additional notices or instructions concerning the vacation.

Students and parents should also remain attentive to official school communications regarding the resumption of classes on November 16.

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