NTA Announces Exam Calendar: Check JEE Main 2027, UGC NET, CUET PG Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released its examination calendar for December 2026 to March 2027, listing proposed dates for 14 competitive examinations.

The schedule covers several major examinations, including JEE Main, UGC NET, Joint CSIR UGC NET, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG).

As the calendar is tentative, candidates are advised to check the respective examination websites for final dates, application deadlines, eligibility requirements and other important updates.

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NTA Exam Calendar 2026: December Schedule

The NTA has listed five examinations for December 2026. The schedule is as follows:

Rashtriya Indian Military College: December 6, 2026

SWAYAM: December 8 to 12, 2026

Rashtriya Military Schools: December 13, 2026

UGC NET (December Cycle): December 14 to 18 and December 21, 2026

Joint CSIR UGC NET (December Cycle): December 20 to 21, 2026

NTA Exam Calendar 2027: January Schedule

Five examinations are scheduled for January 2027, including JEE Main Session 1 and the NIFT entrance examination.

Army Cadets College: January 4, 2027

SHRESHTA (NETS): January 10, 2027

NIFT Entrance Examination: January 10, 2027

JEE Main Session 1: January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2027

All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination: January 31, 2027

JEE Main Session 1 is scheduled across two periods in January. Candidates should check the detailed notification for examination-specific information.

NTA Exam Calendar 2027: February Schedule

Two examinations are listed for February 2027:

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT): February 7, 2027

National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT), Part 1: February 26 to 27, 2027

NTA Exam Calendar 2027: March Schedule

The calendar lists CUET PG and the second part of NITTT for March 2027.

CUET PG: March 1 to 5, March 8, March 12 to 20, and March 24 and 25, 2027

NITTT, Part 2: March 5 and 7, 2027

NTA Exam Calendar: Important Advisory For Candidates

The NTA has clarified that the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may change due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

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Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website and the respective examination portals for detailed notifications, application schedules, examination city information, admit cards, answer keys and results.

The calendar provides a proposed timeline for upcoming examinations and should not be treated as a substitute for examination-specific notifications.

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