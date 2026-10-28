IPO GMPs Today: EAAA India Vs BLS Polymers Vs SFC Environmental; Check Potential Listing Price, Subscription Status And More

BLS Polymers has indicated the strongest potential listing gain among the three issues that are open. EAAA India Alternatives is scheduled to close for subscription on Oct. 28, while BLS Polymers and SFC Environmental Technologies will remain open until Oct. 29.

Grey market premiums are unofficial indicators of investor sentiment and do not guarantee listing gains. Here is a look at the latest available GMP, estimated listing prices, subscription status, and key dates for the three IPOs.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO GMP Today

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The grey market premium for EAAA India Alternatives stood at around Rs 11, around 7:44 a.m. today. At the upper end of its price band of Rs 1,665, this indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 1,676 per share, or a potential gain of around 0.67%.

The Rs 1,200 crore IPO opened on Oct. 26 and will close on Oct. 28. The price band is Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share, and the lot size is nine shares.

The issue was subscribed 0.18 times as of Oct. 27, according to the latest available subscription data on NSE. The listing is scheduled for November 2.

BLS Polymers IPO GMP Today

BLS Polymers has recorded the strongest grey market premium among the three IPOs. Its GMP stood at around Rs 44 per share at 7:46 a.m. today, and this indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 194 according to the upper price band, indicating a potential gain of 29.3%.

The Rs 255 crore IPO opened on Oct. 27 and will close on Oct. 29. The price band is Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share, with a lot size of 100 shares.

The issue attracted strong demand on its opening day and subscribed at 5.02 times on Oct. 27. The shares are scheduled to list on November 3.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO GMP Today

SFC Environmental Technologies had a grey market premium of around Rs 17 per share as of 7:49 a.m. on Oct. 28. At the upper price band of Rs 330, this points to an estimated listing price of Rs 347, or a potential gain of around 5.15%.

The IPO opened on Oct. 27 and will close on Oct. 29. The price band is Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share, and the lot size is 45 shares.

The issue was subscribed around 0.06 times on the first day, according to NSE's data on Oct. 27. The company's shares are scheduled to list on November 3.

IPO GMP Today: Comparison

IPO Price band Latest available GMP Estimated listing price Potential gain EAAA India Alternatives Rs 1,585-1,665 Rs 11 Rs 1,676 0.67% BLS Polymers Rs 142-150 Rs 44 Rs 194 29.3% SFC Environmental Technologies Rs 313-330 Rs 17 Rs 347 5.15%

Note: GMP and subscription figures reflect the latest available data retrieved for this update and may change during the bidding period. Estimated listing prices are calculated using the upper price band plus the indicated GMP. Grey market premiums are unofficial and do not guarantee listing performance.

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