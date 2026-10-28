Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 5: Earnings Stay Low, Can Sonakshi Sinha's Film Bounce Back?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal-starrer Tu Hai Meri Kiran continued to struggle at the box office on its first Tuesday. The romantic thriller recorded another low collection on Day 5, with its total India net earnings remaining below Rs 50 lakh.

Here's how the film performed on Day 5.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 40 lakh, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 46 lakh.

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Occupancy

Tu Hai Meri Kiran recorded low occupancy across its Day 5 shows. According to trade tracker TrackTollywood, afternoon shows drew the highest occupancy at 4%, closely followed by evening shows at 3.6% and morning shows at 3.5%. Night shows saw just 2.6% occupancy, while late-night screenings recorded 36.8%, based on a single show.

The film earned around Rs 3.10 lakh gross across its Day 5 shows, with afternoon shows contributing the largest share at Rs 1.55 lakh, followed by evening shows at Rs 1.09 lakh.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh was the biggest contributor to the film's Day 5 gross collection, earning Rs 1.74 lakh. Maharashtra followed with Rs 50,010, while Haryana contributed Rs 39,331.

Rajasthan added Rs 15,159, followed by Gujarat at Rs 12,509 and Telangana at Rs 11,033. Punjab contributed Rs 10,560, while Delhi recorded Rs 8,541, as per TrackTollywood.

Day-Wise Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened with Rs 14 lakh net on Day 1, followed by Rs 10 lakh each on Day 2 and Day 3. The film collected Rs 3 lakh on Day 4 and another Rs 3 lakh on Day 5, taking its total India net collection to Rs 40 lakh.

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About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who moves into a new home with her husband Reyan (Ankit Gupta).

Kiran discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016 while she is in 2026. As they communicate across the two timelines, Samar starts using Kiran's knowledge of the future for his own benefit.

His behaviour soon turns controlling, while Kiran also faces problems in her marriage and personal life. As Samar begins changing events in the past, his actions start affecting Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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