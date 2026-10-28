Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Deverakonda's Period Drama Struggles To Pick Up Pace

Ranabaali continued its second week in theatres with a slight dip in audience turnout on Day 12. The Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is facing the usual weekday slowdown after a modest second weekend.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali earned Rs 1.10 crore net in India on Day 12, with 1,511 shows, marking a 12% decline from its previous day's collection. The film's domestic net total has reached Rs 55.35 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 64.30 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

The film added Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 12.15 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 76.45 crore.

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Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,08,787 people watched Ranabaali on Day 12, taking its total footfalls in India to approximately 44.79 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Report

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 1.15 crore to Ranabaali's Day 12 collections, while Karnataka added Rs 8 lakh. Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed around Rs 1 lakh each, taking the total tracked gross to Rs 1.25 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4 before its earnings rose to Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5. The film then earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 45.20 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 10. Its earnings fell to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 11 and further dipped to Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12, taking its total India net collection to Rs 55.35 crore.

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About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Arnold Vosloo. It was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 58 minutes.

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