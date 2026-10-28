Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Spy Comedy Sees Midweek Dip, Check Earnings

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a slight decline in box office collections on its first Tuesday. Here's a look at the film's Day 5 box office collection and occupancy.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Udta Teer collected Rs 3.10 crore net in India across 5,854 shows on Day 5, marking a 3.1% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 25.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 30.78 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 7.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 38.53 crore.

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Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 2,55,953 tickets were sold for Udta Teer on Day 5, taking its total footfalls to approximately 13.01 lakh.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 20% on Tuesday, with night shows performing better than morning screenings.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2. Its earnings rose to Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4 and Rs 3.10 crore on Day 5. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 25.85 crore.

The film recorded only a marginal decline on its first Tuesday, indicating that its weekday collections remained relatively stable compared to Monday.

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About Udta Teer

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory during a mission and believes he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. The film reunites Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

Udta Teer is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film's music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with cinematography by Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel.

The film was released in theatres on October 23, 2026, and has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

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