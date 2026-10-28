Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth Starrer Struggles To Hold Momentum, Mints This Amount

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 saw a dip in box office collections on Day 13 as it continued its second week in theatres. Despite the slowdown, the action sequel has maintained a strong overall run across multiple language markets, although its daily earnings remain lower than during the opening week.

Here's a look at the film's Day 13 performance.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 earned Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 13 across 10,664 shows. This marked a 20.6% decline from the previous day's collection. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 415.65 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 486.50 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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The film collected another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets on Day 13. Its overseas gross now stands at Rs 257.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 744 crore.

Audience Turnout

The film sold an estimated 6,09,401 tickets on Day 13, taking its total footfalls to 2.77 crore.

Overall occupancy stood at 18.3% across its shows. The Tamil version recorded 21.2% occupancy, followed by Telugu at 20.2%. The Hindi version registered 14%, while the Kannada version recorded 22%.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, collecting Rs 4.15 crore net across 4,620 shows.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.65 crore from 1,773 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.45 crore across 4,060 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 25 lakh from 211 shows.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu continued to lead the state-wise earnings on Day 13, contributing Rs 3.25 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 1.50 crore, while Karnataka contributed Rs 1.40 crore.

Kerala brought in Rs 1 crore, and the remaining regions accounted for another Rs 1.50 crore. The total tracked state-wise gross collection stood at Rs 8.65 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened strongly with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, finishing its first week with Rs 334.35 crore.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 13.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. He is forced to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy.

The film features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

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