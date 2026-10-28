'Microsoft Saw All Insta Reels': X Users Share 'What I Ate' Videos Amid Buyout Offer

Microsoft's new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) has reignited conversations around job security and workplace culture. However, several social media users are revisiting Instagram reels posted by people identifying themselves as company employees.

X users shared reactions to these videos, including reels documenting employees' daily meals under the “What I Ate” format. The online discussion comes as Microsoft rolls out its voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in India and three other countries.

The posts have drawn attention to how employees portray their professional lives on social media at a time when a major technology company is offering eligible staff the option to leave with financial and career transition support.

'Microsoft saw all those Insta reels on “A day in life of SDE” where the software engineer is just eating free food all day," said an X user.

ALSO READ: 'MAANG Dream Is Dead': Laid-Off Techie's Reddit Post Sounds Alarm Over AI Job Cuts Amid Microsoft VEO

Microsoft announced its VEO on October 26. In an internal communication published on the company's official blog. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said that the programme was intended to give eligible employees considering opportunities outside the company, an additional option to make that transition with support.

According to the blog, the VEO is available to eligible employees at internal level 70 and below in participating teams in India, United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The company added that participation varies depending on business priorities, customer commitments and workforce requirements.

The discussion on X centres around short form content featuring people who identify themselves as Microsoft's employees and share glimpses of their everyday lives, including food and workplace related content.

"This is how a typical day working at Microsoft looked like. These jobs aren't coming back. AI will do them. Factory worker brain from 60 years ago cannot comprehend such working conditions," said an X user.

The posts reflect a wider conversation about the contrast between personal content employees share online and the uncertainty that can accompany changes in the world of corporate employment.

As reactions circulate online, the debate surrounding the Instagram reels and Microsoft's exit offer highlights how quickly workplace developments can become part of a broader social media conversation.

ALSO READ: 'Rs 11 Lakh To Quit': Microsoft Techie's Dilemma In Reddit Post Triggers Netizen Debate Over VEO Offer

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