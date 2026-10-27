'Rs 11 Lakh To Quit': Microsoft Techie's Dilemma In Reddit Post Triggers Netizen Debate Over VEO Offer

Microsoft's decision to give a voluntary exit offer to many employees has sparked a wave of reactions on Reddit, with users wondering if the package given by the company as buyout is worth enough.

User On Reddit

A software development engineer at Microsoft has put a tough question on Reddit. "Been offered 11 Lakhs to leave Microsoft. Should I take it?" he said.

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The Reddit user r/hyderabad explains that Microsoft announced its Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) programme on the day he posted, and that he has been offered three months of his salary in exchange for quitting.

The post captures the dilemma many employees face. A payout equal to three months' pay is a cushion, but it also means giving up a job at one of the world's biggest tech companies.

User On X

A different Reddit post has been drawing attention on X. A user shared a screenshot of a post from Reddit, where a developer wrote that he received the VEO email about three hours earlier. He says anyone can “just take the money” and end their Microsoft career on December 31, with December 1 as the last date to apply.

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He sounded anxious. He wrote that he wondered why he worked so hard “just to end up in this mess of a job market at a bloated company”. He says the offer is for many people but only a select few received the email, and he fears it means he is on the layoff list.

He joined three months ago and has "very low knowledge about the codebase”. With three years of experience and six months of savings, he called DSA “the most irrelevant skill I ever acquired” and asked what to do next.

The X user @ayushtweetshere called the post sad to read and said the developer was complaining about the VEO offer. He picked up the “bloated company” line, saying he hoped the developer realises he is part of the bloat.

He also questioned the remarks about not knowing the code and DSA being irrelevant. He warned and wrote, "They won't tell you to your face that you're the bloat But there will be signs.."

ALSO READ | Microsoft To Offer Buyouts To 60,000 Workers In Latest Cost Cut

Background

The posts come as Microsoft offers voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, more than a quarter of its global workforce, to contain costs and fund its AI investments. Announced on Monday, the VEO is time-limited and offers financial support and career-planning resources. Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said in a staff memo that it lets those considering life outside Microsoft move on with support.

India is one of four countries covered, along with Canada, the UK and the US. Employees at level 70 and below in participating teams can apply.

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