'Jobs Never Completely Secure': Microsoft Employee Says Exit Offer News Left Them Sleepless

News of Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer was enough to cost one employee a night's sleep. In an Instagram post, the user komal_amit30, who says they work at Microsoft, described being so stressed after the announcement that rest was impossible, and used the moment to reflect on how fragile job security feels across the IT industry.

A Reality Check For Everyone In IT

The post frames the episode as a hard lesson. However well someone performs and however much effort they invest, the user explained in a video on Instagram, a job can never be fully secure.

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Getting into a company takes sustained work, from meeting deadlines to delivering results, and the user described how a single piece of news can undo that sense of reassurance overnight.

Life Plans Built On A Paycheque

The user went on to explain why that matters. People make big commitments on the strength of a stable job, such as buying a house, paying EMIs, getting a car, upgrading their lifestyle and funding their children's education. A salary, in the user's words, is bread and butter, and the announcement exposed how much rides on it.

The takeaway, according to the post, is the need for a second source of income. The user added that their own name was not on the list, and cautioned that although outsiders may look at IT salaries and assume everyone is comfortable, the news should serve as a wake-up call for everyone working in the sector.

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What Microsoft Has Announced

The post follows Microsoft's announcement on Monday that it is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, roughly a quarter of its workforce, as it looks to trim costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence.

Staff on select teams in the United States, Canada, India and Britain, at vice president level and below, are eligible, while some groups, including certain data centre, sales and marketing employees, are excluded.

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