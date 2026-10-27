HCLTech-Rapidus Partnership: Two India Centres to Support Japan's Next-Generation Chip Ambitions

HCLTech and Japan's Rapidus Corporation have launched two semiconductor development centres in India, strengthening technology collaboration between the two countries as Japan advances its next-generation chip manufacturing ambitions.

The centres, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, Karnataka, will support Rapidus' growing semiconductor engineering requirements, as per HCLTech press release.

The partnership will combine HCLTech's engineering capabilities with Rapidus' efforts to develop and manufacture advanced logic semiconductors in Japan.

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The facilities will focus on specialised semiconductor engineering services, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit (PDK) development, design technology co-optimisation (DTCO) and layout design. These capabilities are critical to developing and refining chip designs for advanced manufacturing processes.

The collaboration also aims to establish a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to address Rapidus' evolving workforce requirements in Japan.

The initiative could strengthen access to specialised skills as semiconductor companies compete to build engineering capabilities for next-generation chip technologies.

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“Building a strong engineering ecosystem is essential as Rapidus advances our mission to establish next-generation semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Japan,” said Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO of Rapidus.

Mr. Koike said the partnership would provide access to India's expanding semiconductor engineering talent pool and create dedicated development capabilities that complement the company's Japanese operations.

HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said advanced semiconductors would shape technologies over the coming decade. He added that the partnership combines Rapidus' semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption and reduce time-to-market.

The companies said the collaboration would help develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support their long-term objectives.

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