King Poster X Reviews: 'Genuinely Heartbreaking' — Shah Rukh Khan's New Look Faces Criticism

Shah Rukh Khan's latest poster for upcoming movie King has sparked discussion online, with fans and social media users sharing different opinions about the actor's new look.

SRK unveiled a new poster of King on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of his rugged appearance in the upcoming action film. The actor, 60, is seen sporting grey hair, a beard, a distressed leather jacket and an unbuttoned shirt.

In the poster, Shah Rukh is holding a gun in one hand and a red rose between his teeth. He appears to be walking out of what looks like a burning aircraft. Sharing the poster on social media, the actor wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…" The tagline is a reference to the opening lyrics of the title track from his 1990 film Baadshah.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Turns IPS Officer For Dhanush And Mammootty's Om

King X Reviews

Several users on X criticised the poster, with some questioning its visual treatment and comparing it with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. One user accused director Siddharth Anand of “copying” again and suggested that the new King poster had similarities with the Dhurandhar 2 poster.

Another user criticised the visual effects, saying the poster looked like someone had repeatedly asked ChatGPT to "make it mass". The post also compared the film's visuals with Pathaan and predicted another CGI-heavy outing.

An SRK fan described the poster as “genuinely heartbreaking” and questioned the absence of the actor's familiar charm. The user called the image heavily edited and AI-like while also criticising the decision to show Shah Rukh with a rose in his mouth.

Another fan admitted not liking the poster and said that after a three-year wait, everything associated with King should make the superstar stand out. Another user criticised the film's VFX and CGI, while one called the poster “cheap”.

A separate X user also alleged that the poster had been copied from Dhurandhar 2 and criticised Shah Rukh's appearance.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King reunites Shah Rukh with the filmmaker after Pathaan. The film marks Shah Rukh's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023.

The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Shah Rukh is returning to the big screen after his three theatrical releases in 2023 — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He was last seen in a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's debut OTT series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Reactions: 'Squid Game Meets 13 Reasons Why'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.