Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Reactions: 'Squid Game Meets 13 Reasons Why'

Remember when winning the Student Of The Year trophy was the biggest deal on campus? When Karan Johar's Student Of The Year arrived in 2012, it gave us all the glamour, romance, friendship and drama that made college life look like one long Bollywood music video.

Six years later, Student Of The Year 2, featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, returned with another round of campus rivalries, romance and high-octane drama.

Now, the franchise is getting a makeover. And this time, the stakes are considerably darker. Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark swaps the candy-floss romance and glamorous college life for murder, mystery and dangerous rivalries. Judging by the trailer, it is safe to say that this is a campus where winning the coveted title might be the least of anyone's worries.

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Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, the series reimagines the popular Student Of The Year franchise, replacing its signature glamour, romance and candy-floss college drama with a murder mystery and a high-stakes competition.

Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer

The trailer introduces fans to St Teresa Heritage School, where popularity, ambition and competition come at a cost. Shanaya plays a double role, portraying twin sisters Aayesha and Adit

Aayesha, the school's queen bee, is found dead under mysterious circumstances. However, Aditi refuses to accept that her sister's death was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, she enters the same school and participates in its fiercely competitive Student Of The Year contest.

As Aditi investigates her sister's death, she finds herself surrounded by people who could have had a reason to kill Aayesha. The competition becomes an integral part of the investigation, with friendships, rivalries and hidden secrets complicating her search for answers.

The premise marks a significant departure from the original Student Of The Year film, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Instead of focusing on romance, friendship and the pursuit of a coveted college title, the new series explores what happens when the desire to win turns dangerous.

Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Reactions

While some fans appeared intrigued by the franchise's darker makeover, others pointed out similarities with popular international teen dramas and thrillers.

A social media user described the series as a combination of Elite and Squid Game, while another wrote, "What in the squid game is this".

Another compared the show to Riverdale, while some felt the trailer brought together elements of several familiar teen dramas, including “13 Reasons Why”.

Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Student Of The Year: After Dark stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber.

The series will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.

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