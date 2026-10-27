Waaree Energies Q2 Results: Net Profit Drops 15%; Revenue Rises 24%

Waaree Energies announced July to September quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, October 27. The company's net profit fell 14.7% to Rs 719 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 843 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 23.9% to Rs 7,518 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 6,066 crore in th same quarter previous year. Waree Energies' operations weakened as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dipped 5.1% to Rs 1,335 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,406 crore in Q2FY26. Editda margin contracted 17.8% year-on-year.

Waaree Energies (Q2 FY27, YoY)

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Net profit down 14.7% to Rs 719 crore from Rs 843 crore.

Revenue up 23.9% to Rs 7,518 crore from Rs 6,066 crore.

EBITDA down 5.1% to Rs 1,335 crore from Rs 1,406 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.8% versus 23.2% YoY.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, Waaree Energies net profit rose 14% year-on-year. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 850 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 745 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue soared 79% to Rs 7,932 crore from Rs 4,426 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

In terms of operations, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped sharply by 44% to Rs 1,440 crore from Rs 997 crore, but Ebitda margin narrowed to 18.2% from 22.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

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