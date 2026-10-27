What's Apple iOS 27.2 Update All About? Check New Features, Siri AI Languages, App Upgrades

Apple has expanded its AI assistant, Siri, by introducing support for additional languages, while introducing several improvements to the digital assistant and applications across its ecosystem. The developments include upgrades to conversational memory, personal context, privacy controls and features in Messages, Photos, FaceTime and Apple Music.

In an announcement dated October 26, 2026, Apple confirmed that Siri AI is now available in French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish, in addition to English, bringing the total to six supported languages as part of its latest software updates. The company has also outlined plans to introduce support for Traditional Chinese, Norwegian, Turkish and Vietnamese by the end of 2026.

Making the experience more engaging for users, the latest updates focus on making Siri more context-aware and enabling more natural, expressive conversations. The assistant can recall useful information from previous interactions and respond to requests without requiring users to repeat details. It can use relevant personal context from sources such as Messages, Calendar, voicemails, Safari history and Reading List to provide more personalised assistance and perform actions across applications.

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New Features and Privacy Controls

The iOS 27.2 update also introduces improvements to system applications and user controls. In Messages, contextual suggestions can help users perform tasks such as creating reminders and adding events to Calendar.

Photos receives updates that allow users to edit captions and comments, avoid duplicate images and receive reminders before shared albums expire. FaceTime introduces enhancements to Dual Capture, which supports simultaneous front- and rear-camera views, alongside expanded functionality for group calls, according to the media reports.

Apple Music also receives visual changes, including a redesigned black-and-white app icon and refreshed interface elements. Podcasts, Apple TV, Shortcuts and other system applications have also received further improvements.

The update also introduces an ‘Excluded Apps' setting, allowing users to select which applications Siri, Search and Suggestions can access. Another addition enables users to copy selected portions of Siri's responses rather than copying an entire answer.

Compatibility and Availability

Siri AI features require a compatible Apple Intelligence device and support for the relevant language and region. The updates are also being rolled out across Apple's broader ecosystem, including iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS.

However, availability remains subject to regional restrictions, device compatibility and language support. Siri AI features are currently unavailable in the European Union on iOS, while certain features may vary across markets.

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With expanded language support and improvements to conversational memory, privacy controls and application integration, Apple is seeking to make Siri more useful for everyday tasks while extending its artificial intelligence capabilities across its devices.

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