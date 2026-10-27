iPhone Duo Display Problem: Apple To Replace Screen For Affected Devices? What Users Need To Know

Days after launching its first foldable phone, Apple has acknowledged a display problem affecting a small number of the iPhone Duo smartphones, and has advised customers experiencing screen issues to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the ​inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units," Apple said in a statement to Reuters. "If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement."

The company has not disclosed the number of affected devices or explained what is causing the display failures.

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What is the iPhone Duo Display Problem?

Reports of damaged displays began circulating on social media after the iPhone Duo became available to customers. Photographs and videos showed cracks and visible lines along the central hinge where the phone folds.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that some owners experienced the issue within hours or days of receiving their devices. Customers described hearing a crunching and cracking sound while unfolding the smartphone, followed by damage to the inner screen.

Reported issues include cracks along the central crease, bright or coloured vertical and horizontal lines, white patches or screen malfunction and unusually high hinge resistance as if something was caught beneath the display before the damage appeared.

Potential Cause of the Issue

The exact cause remains unconfirmed. However, repair specialist iFixit investigated the reported damage and identified a possible mechanical explanation. It used teardown footage, patents and CT scans ‌to ⁠construct a 3D simulation of the iPhone Duo hinge that it compared with the reported damage locations, Reuters reported.

The investigation identified several possibilities including that a central support bar may not retract properly, possible stress near the display cable, hinge misalignment or obstruction and other mechanical or manufacturing defects.

Why Does This Matter?

The iPhone Duo launched at a reported starting price of $1,999 in the United States and Rs 2,99,900 in India, making reports of early display failure particularly significant for buyers paying a premium for Apple's first foldable iPhone.

iFixit's teardown also highlighted the potential cost of repairs. The repair specialist stated that an out-of-warranty inner screen replacement could cost around $999.

Reuters reported that Apple began shipping the device the previous week, with initial online inventory selling out within minutes. The company continued to face strong demand even as the display complaints emerged. Analysts cited manufacturing complexity as a potential constraint on supply.

Francisco Jeronimo, a vice president at market research firm IDC, told Reuters that Apple's decision to offer replacements was the right initial response. He drew a comparison with Samsung's problems with its original Galaxy Fold in 2019, saying that a fast and transparent response can help contain reputational damage to a product category.

The Guardian also quoted Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, who urged caution in assessing the issue, saying there was not yet evidence of a more widespread problem.

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