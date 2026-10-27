Urban Company: Motilal Oswal Upgrades Rating To 'Buy' As Core Business Gains Momentum; Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal believes the ~25%+ correction from Urban Company's Sep'26 peak offers an attractive entry point, with the risk-reward improving as core business momentum strengthens and InstaHelp provides incremental growth potential. The brokerage is more optimistic than the company on InstaHelp's TAM and believe that this category is still at an early stage of development and could scale up meaningfully beyond current estimates.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has upgraded Urban Company to Buy and has set a target price of Rs 165, implying a potential upside of 22%. The brokerage's optimism is based on-

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

accelerating growth in the core business provides a healthy runway for continued expansion, and we agree with the company's strategy of deepening penetration and improving market density;

the brokerage is more optimistic than the company on InstaHelp's TAM and believe that this category is still at an early stage of development and could scale up meaningfully beyond current estimates; and

the ~25%+ correction from the stock's Sep'26 peak offers an attractive entry point, with the riskreward improving as core business momentum strengthens and InstaHelp provides incremental growth potential.

ALSO READ | Tata Consumer Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Sees 28% Upside On Multiple Growth Drivers; Check Target Price

The brokerage also believes that the company's core business growth has improved, with margin expansion supported by supply densification, better partner utilisation and operating leverage.

Motilal Oswal expect this momentum to sustain, with acceleration in Q3 FY27. While its FY28 estimates factor in higher InstaHelp investments and consolidated adjusted Ebitda breakeven by Q3 FY28, Motilal Oswal sees upside risk to estimates from the potential expansion of InstaHelp's addressable market and improving unit economics.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Urban Co.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.