Adani Group, Akasa Air To Transfer Mumbai-Jeddah Operations To Navi Mumbai Airport

Akasa Air and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd have unveiled plans to gradually shift the airline's Mumbai–Jeddah international services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Starting in December 2026, the budget airline will operate all scheduled flights on this key Middle Eastern route from the new greenfield airport.

According to the statement by the airline, Akasa Air will shift its Mumbai–Jeddah flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport starting December 2026. Bookings for the route opened on Monday through the airline's official website, its Android and iOS apps, and several leading online travel agencies (OTAs).

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The development marks an important initial step towards launching scheduled regional and long-haul international services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), positioning it as an international aviation hub alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The strategic shift aims to strengthen the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) dual-airport framework by reducing heavy air traffic and slot congestion at Mumbai's main airport while spreading passenger volumes across the wider metropolitan area.

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Managed by the Adani Group, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has operated close to its maximum capacity for years, with its intersecting runway configuration limiting operational flexibility. These constraints have accelerated the rollout of operations at the new Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Adani Group stated that relocating high-demand international routes, such as Mumbai–Jeddah, to NMIA would offer passengers improved connectivity, state-of-the-art terminal facilities, and more convenient access for travellers from Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and the Konkan region. The move also supports the ongoing modernisation of CSMIA's older domestic terminals, making it necessary to redistribute passenger traffic and balance capacity in phases.

For Akasa Air, expanding its operations at NMIA will strengthen its Middle East connectivity, serving the strong demand from business travellers, holidaymakers, and religious pilgrims travelling between Western India and Saudi Arabia.

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Aviation officials indicated that more domestic and international airlines are likely to announce phased operational shifts to Navi Mumbai over the coming months, supporting a gradual and balanced expansion of the region's dual-airport network. Passengers planning to travel to Jeddah from late 2026 onwards are advised to confirm their departure airport before booking their tickets.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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