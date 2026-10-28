RR Kabel Q2 Results: Profit Surges 56%, Revenue Rises 52%; Declares Dividend; Check Record Date

RR Kabel's net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, was up 56% to Rs 181 crore, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The firm saw a bottomline of Rs 116 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company's revenue saw a 52% uptick to Rs 3,284 crore, compared to Rs 2,164 crore in the year-ago period . The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 61% to Rs 284 crore from Rs 176 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin expanded to 8.6% from 8.1% year-on-year (YoY).

ALSO READ: Gold At Rs 1.43 Lakh, Silver At Rs 1.94 Lakh: Three Ways How The Fed Rate Decision Could Move Them

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

RR Kabel Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 56% at Rs 181 crore vs Rs 116 crore

Revenue up 51.8% at Rs 3,284 crore vs Rs 2,164 crore

Ebitda up 61.4% at Rs 284 crore vs Rs 176 crore

Ebitda Margin at 8.6% vs 8.1% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share

To invest Rs 200 crore to acquire land in Rajasthan

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend payout is Nov. 3, 2026. The firm will invest Rs 200 crore to acquire land in Rajasthan.

RR Kabel Share Price Movement

Share price of RR Kabel Ltd. saw a 0.59% uptick to settle at Rs 2,207.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.22% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 28 October 2026, R R Kabel Ltd share price is Rs 2,207.40. The stock opened at Rs 2,180.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,194.40. During today's trading session, R R Kabel Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 2,156.00 to Rs 2,233.00.

ALSO READ: ACME Solar Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 133% to Rs 268 Crore, Revenue Surges 89.5%

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,281.30 and a high of Rs 2,983.80. On the performance front, R R Kabel Ltd share price is up 57.23% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalizsation of R R Kabel Ltd is Rs 14,102.98 crore, with a P/E ratio of 94.90.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.