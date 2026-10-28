ACME Solar Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 133% to Rs 268 Crore, Revenue Surges 89.5%

ACME Solar Holdings reported a strong performance for the September quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising to Rs 268 crore from Rs 115 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 89.5% year-on-year to Rs 887 crore, compared with Rs 468 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA increased 88% to Rs 753 crore from Rs 401 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 84.9% from 85.6%, indicating a slight contraction despite substantial growth in operating earnings.

The renewable energy company's performance was supported by higher power generation, capacity additions and growing battery energy storage operations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ACME Solar Power Generation Rises 19.6%

ACME Solar's power generation increased 19.6% year-on-year to 1,840 million units in Q2 FY27, compared with 1,539 million units in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its capacity utilisation factor (CUF) improved to 27.8% from 24.1%. Plant availability remained strong at 99.3%, while grid availability stood at 99.2%.

The company also reported an incremental sale of 324 million units through short-term peak-power battery energy storage system (BESS) operations.

Also Read | Bandhan Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Multifold; Net Interest Income Up By 14%

Battery Storage Capacity and Renewable Energy Targets Expand

ACME Solar commissioned approximately 2.1 GWh of BESS capacity during the quarter, taking its total commissioned capacity to around 5.2 GWh, making it India's second-largest BESS operator by capacity, according to the company.

It also signed power purchase agreements for 430 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable energy capacity, taking its total contracted capacity to 4,310 MW.

The company has raised its FY27 cumulative BESS commissioning target to more than 12 GWh from 10 GWh. It also increased its 2030 renewable energy generation capacity target to 15 GW from 10 GW.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Q2 Result: Profit Jumps 37%, Asset Quality Improves

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.