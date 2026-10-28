Bandhan Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Multifold; Net Interest Income Up By 14%

Bandhan Bank reported a sharp improvement in its September-quarter earnings, with net profit climbing to Rs 622 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 112 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank also recorded growth in net interest income (NII), while a sequential decline in gross and net non-performing assets indicated a modest improvement in asset quality.

Net interest income increased 14% year-on-year to Rs 2,961 crore, compared with Rs 2,589 crore in Q2 FY26. The bank's provisions declined significantly from the year-ago period, providing further support to its profitability.

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Provisions stood at Rs 718 crore during the September quarter, down from Rs 1,153 crore a year earlier.

However, provisions increased from Rs 683 crore in the June quarter, indicating that the pressure from credit costs had not disappeared entirely.

Bandhan Bank Asset Quality Shows Sequential Improvement

Bandhan Bank reported a marginal improvement in asset quality during Q2 FY27. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 3.11% from 3.15% in the preceding quarter. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also eased to 0.92% from 0.93% over the same period.

The sequential improvement suggests a slight moderation in the bank's stressed asset ratios. However, the movement was limited, making further asset-quality trends an important factor to watch in the coming quarters.

The bank's quarterly performance also comes against the backdrop of its efforts to diversify its lending portfolio, strengthen customer relationships and expand its presence across India.

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Bandhan Bank Focuses on Diversification and Digital Banking

Bandhan Bank highlighted its outreach capabilities, diversified lending portfolio, customer-centric approach and operational efficiency as key strategic priorities for Q2 FY27.

The bank reported 2,001 branches across 35 states and Union Territories, alongside 4,414 banking units serving its emerging entrepreneur banking segment. Its ATM network stood at 438.

The bank's total customer base reached 32 million. Digital adoption remained strong, with 98% of retail transactions conducted digitally and 93% of savings accounts opened through digital channels.

On the capital front, the bank reported a capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio (CRAR) of 18.3% and a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 17.7%. Retail deposits accounted for 72.7% of total deposits.

The bank also reported a cost-to-income ratio of 57.5%, while business per employee increased 9% year-on-year. These indicators highlight its continued focus on productivity, digital banking and operational efficiency.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today

Bandhan Bank shares were trading at Rs 155.36 on October 28, up Rs 3.45, or 2.27%, from the previous close of Rs 151.91. The stock opened at Rs 152 and touched an intraday high of Rs 156.98 and a low of Rs 150.89.

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