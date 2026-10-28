Barcelona Fined Over Julian Alvarez Approach After Atletico Madrid Complaint

La Liga Champions Barcelona have been fined €602 ($672) by the Spanish Football Federation after Atletico Madrid complained about the club's approach to striker Julian Alvarez.

Atletico accused Barcelona of contacting the Argentine forward without first notifying the Madrid-based club in writing. Alvarez's current contract with Atletico runs until June 2030.

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The sanction was imposed under Article 133 of the federation's regulations. Atletico had also lodged a complaint with FIFA, but the governing body said it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

While Barcelona's financial penalty was modest, the episode has put Alvarez's relationship with Atletico supporters under the spotlight.

The striker scored the winner against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, finding the net for a second consecutive match as Atletico moved to within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona. However, he also apologised for expressing his desire to join the Catalan club.

“It was ⁠a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a ‌fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived."

His comments came in reference to an interview during the 2026 World Cup, in which Alvarez said he “wanted to fulfil his dream” of playing for Barcelona. That led to a transfer row that lasted all through the summer transfer window.

Alvarez has frequently been booed by Atletico's home supporters this season amid speculation surrounding his future. Saturday's match, however, offered signs that the relationship could be improving, with sections of the crowd giving him a standing ovation after his goal.

The reception marked a possible thawing of tensions between the forward and the Metropolitano faithful, even as Barcelona's pursuit of him continues to attract attention.

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