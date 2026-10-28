Spain Train Crash: Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Toledo; Dozens Feared Dead

At least 45 people have been killed in a collision between two high-speed trains in Toledo, Spain, according to reports.

The country's state rail infrastructure authority announced Wednesday morning that train services connecting Madrid with the southern region of Andalucía had been suspended after a rear-end collision between two trains, Sky News reported.

Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha, where the accident took place, confirmed that at least 10 people had died. Speaking to local media, she said the initial reports were deeply concerning and warned that the death toll could rise further.

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El País reported that the crash could be more severe than the Adamuz rail disaster in January, which claimed 46 lives. The disaster occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time on the heavily travelled high-speed corridor linking the capital, Madrid, with the southern region of Andalusia.

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According to state rail infrastructure operator Adif, the collision took place between the towns of Los Yébenes and Urda when one train rear-ended another. The impact derailed multiple passenger carriages, sending at least two cars tumbling down a steep trackside embankment.

Emergency services, including ambulances, mobile intensive care units and rescue helicopters, rushed to the remote stretch of railway track to rescue survivors trapped inside the mangled carriages. In nearby Urda, authorities worked with civil protection teams to transform a municipal sports pavilion into a triage centre, where walking wounded were assessed and treated before those with serious injuries were transferred to regional hospitals.

Castilla-La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page expressed deep shock and confirmed he was travelling directly to the scene to oversee emergency operations. Adif immediately halted all high-speed rail traffic along the Madrid-Andalusia corridor, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across major transport hubs while emergency teams worked to secure the area.

The incident has intensified concerns over rail safety in Spain, where infrastructure systems are facing increased scrutiny. Authorities have initiated a thorough technical investigation to establish why automated signalling and emergency braking mechanisms failed to avert the high-speed rear-end collision.

As search-and-rescue teams continue combing through the wreckage of the derailed coaches, authorities have warned that the casualty count remains provisional and could rise as the process of formally identifying victims begins.

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