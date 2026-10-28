Premada Oorali Box Office Collection: Kannada Film Continues Strong Run, Mints This Much

Premada Oorali, a Kannada film that mixes romance with family drama, continued its strong run on Tuesday, collecting Rs 1.3 crore net across 843 shows on Day 33.

Directed by Manoj Kumar, the film released on September 25, 2026. Its total India net now stands at Rs 104.77 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 122.46 crore, according to Sacnilk. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.05 crore on Day 33. Its total overseas gross is now Rs 3.55 crore, which lifts the worldwide gross to Rs 126.01 crore.

Ticket Sales And Occupancy

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An estimated 99,959 tickets were sold on Day 33. Over the whole run, ticket sales have reached 7,044,416, or about 70.4 lakh. The Kannada 2D version averaged 32.6% occupancy across 12 tracked regions on Day 33. Raichur was the strongest at 76.3%, followed by Tumakuru at 51.3%.

Among the larger centres, Bengaluru had the most shows at 363, with 21.5% occupancy. Mysuru recorded 40.5% across 47 shows. Kalaburagi had 21.5% across 34 shows, Hubballi 28.8% across 31 shows and Mangaluru 15.8% across 26 shows.

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How The Run Built Up

The film opened on Friday, September 25, with Rs 0.09 crore across 60 shows and 28% occupancy. It made Rs 0.23 crore on Day 2 and Rs 0.55 crore on Day 3, closing its first week at Rs 5.32 crore Sacnilk reported.

Week two was far stronger. Day 8 brought Rs 2.60 crore, and Sunday's Day 10 made Rs 3.85 crore at 84% occupancy, the best occupancy of the week. The film ended the week at Rs 23.65 crore.

Week three held that momentum. Sunday, Day 17, was the biggest day of the run so far at Rs 8.00 crore across 1,291 shows, with 83% occupancy. The show count peaked at 1,372 on Day 20. The week closed at Rs 36.40 crore, so the first three weeks together came to Rs 65.37 crore Sacnilk reported.

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About The Film

Premada Oorali is a romantic family drama set in a village. It looks at love, family ties and the gap between generations. A modern woman marries into a traditional family and tries to settle into her new surroundings. A father and son also deal with their own relationship issues.

The cast includes Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda. Rajkanth SK is the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham composed the music and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

The film runs 2 hours 35 minutes and has a UA certificate from the CBFC. Its OTT release is listed as not available.

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