AI Advances Raise Questions Over Future Security Of Encryption After OpenAI's Mathematical Breakthroughs

Advances in artificial intelligence are raising concerns about the future security of encryption technologies used to protect sensitive digital information. This follows OpenAI's release of hundreds of mathematical papers, including proofs addressing longstanding mathematical problems that the company said involved solutions generated by its AI models.

The development has triggered debate within the mathematics community about AI's growing capabilities and its potential implications for cryptography, prompting regulators, financial institutions and technology companies to prepare for emerging cybersecurity threats.

According to a report by the Financial Times, regulators, including the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), are urging organisations to assess their existing encryption systems and strengthen safeguards to protect data against future threats arising from advances in AI and quantum computing.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

AI's Mathematical Progress Raises Encryption Concerns

Specialists caution that breakthroughs in AI-driven algorithms and number theory could soon challenge the mathematical foundations of existing encryption methods, which currently protect online banking, sensitive databases and other vital digital infrastructure against unauthorised access.

Many cryptographic systems rely on mathematical problems that are easy for conventional computers to perform in one direction but extremely difficult to reverse. One widely used approach, for example, relies on multiplying two large prime numbers, while identifying the original numbers from their product is computationally challenging.

ALSO READ: NDTV Profit Ignite 2026 Live Updates: Next 20-30 Years To Be Better For Indian Financial Markets, Says Ramesh Damani

Australian mathematician Geordie Williamson, quoted by the Financial Times, has warned that AI could change how researchers understand mathematical difficulty, potentially creating unexpected challenges for existing cryptographic systems. However, AI has not yet broken a core cryptographic method, and some cybersecurity experts remain sceptical about how soon such a breakthrough might occur.

The UK's FCA has warned that cyber threats are evolving rapidly as AI and quantum computing develop. The regulator is trialling a supervisory tool with 50 large institutions to assess their preparedness for emerging cryptographic risks.

ALSO READ: Can India Mobilise Its Savings To Power Its Own Growth Story? Ben Powell Flags The Biggest Challenge

The FCA has also said it plans to issue practical guidance for the more than 35,000 financial services firms it supervises, urging businesses to assess their current protections and begin preparations rather than wait for threats to materialise.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.