Premada Oorali Mirrors Hanuman Ansh, Earns Big On Weekend: From Rs 0.9 Crore Opening To Rs 5 Crore On Day 24

From a modest Rs 9 lakh opening to Rs 5 crore on Day 24, Premada Oorali has recorded a sharp turnaround at the box office. Its latest weekend performance has pushed the film into focus, with its growth drawing comparisons to the long-running success of Hanuman Ansh.

On Day 24, Premada Oorali recorded an India net collection of Rs 5 crore from 943 shows. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 77.52 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 90.57 crore.

According to the box office tracker, the film earned Rs 50 lakh in the overseas market on Day 24, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 93.07 crore.

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The film recorded an overall occupancy of 77.40% on Day 24. Morning shows registered 52.31% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 90%.

Box Office Summary

Premada Oorali opened with Rs 9 lakh on Day 1. The film collected Rs 23 lakh on Day 2, Rs 55 lakh on Day 3, Rs 65 lakh on Day 4, Rs 95 lakh on Day 5 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 1.70 crore on Day 7, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 5.32 crore.

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In Week 2, the film collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9, and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 23.65 crore.

The film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15, Rs 6.75 crore on Day 16 and Rs 8 crore on Day 17. It then collected Rs 4.75 crore each on Day 18. The third week ended with Rs 36.40 crore.

In Week 4, Premada Oorali collected Rs 3 crore on Day 22, Rs 4.15 crore on Day 23 and Rs 5 crore on Day 24, the report stated.

All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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