Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay Devgn Film Sees Jump On Weekend; Check Total Earnings

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong theatrical run on its third Sunday, collecting an estimated Rs 6.15 crore net in India on Day 17 and taking its domestic net earnings to Rs 347.25 crore, according to The Times of India. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has reportedly earned Rs 538.15 crore worldwide, bringing it closer to the Rs 550 crore global milestone.

Day 17 collection and box office milestones

The film recorded Rs 6.15 crore in India net collections on Sunday, October 18, 2026, following earnings of Rs 3.10 crore on Friday and Rs 5 crore on Saturday. The third-weekend performance has strengthened its position as it approaches the Rs 350 crore domestic net benchmark.

According to the updated figures cited by the publication, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 416.15 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 538.15 crore. Overseas collections account for approximately Rs 122 crore of the worldwide total.

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Week-wise box office and overseas performance

The thriller opened strongly, collecting Rs 245.50 crore net during its first week. It added another Rs 87.50 crore in its second week, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 333 crore by the end of Day 14.

The film subsequently earned Rs 3.10 crore on Day 15 and Rs 5 crore on Day 16 before registering the reported Rs 6.15 crore on its third Sunday. The upward movement over the weekend indicates continued audience interest, although weekday collections will determine how quickly it reaches the next domestic milestone.

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International markets have contributed significantly to the film's overall box office performance. The movie reportedly earned Rs 89 crore overseas in its first week and another Rs 27 crore in its second week. Its overseas gross subsequently reached approximately Rs 122 crore, according to the latest figures cited in the report.

With worldwide collections at Rs 538.15 crore, the film is now within reach of the Rs 550 crore mark.

Cast and storyline

The film features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and Tabu as Meera Deshmukh. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor also return, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

The crime thriller continues Vijay's struggle to protect his family as the investigation surrounding them intensifies.

The film's next targets are the Rs 350 crore India net milestone and Rs 550 crore worldwide gross mark. All figures are reported estimates and may vary across box office tracking sources.

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