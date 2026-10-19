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Union Bank Of India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 30% On Falling Provisions, Asset Quality Improves

Union Bank Of India Q2 Results: Net interest income increases 20% year-on-year, while gross and net non-performing asset ratios improve sequentially in the September quarter.

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Union Bank Of India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 30% On Falling Provisions, Asset Quality Improves
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Union Bank of India reported a 30.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 5,537 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 4,249 crore a year earlier, supported by higher net interest income and operating profit.

Net interest income rose 20% to Rs 10,582 crore from Rs 8,813 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit increased 19% to Rs 8,108 crore from Rs 6,814 crore, according to the lender's notification to the exchanges.

Union Bank Of India (Q2, Standalone YoY)

  • Net profit up 30.3% at Rs 5,537 crore versus Rs 4,249 crore.
  • Net interest income up 20% at Rs 10,582 crore versus Rs 8,813 crore.
  • Operating profit up 19% at Rs 8,108 crore versus Rs 6,814 crore.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 2.42% as of September, compared with 2.65% in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets declined to 0.42% from 0.47% over the same period.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Provisions Decline

Provisions stood at Rs 701 crore in the September quarter, down from Rs 979 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,397 crore a year earlier.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 95.2% as of Sept. 30, indicating the proportion of non-performing assets covered by provisions.

Asset Quality

The gross and net non-performing asset ratios improved sequentially in the September quarter. Gross NPA fell by 23 basis points to 2.42%, while net NPA declined by five basis points to 0.42%.

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