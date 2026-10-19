Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Bookings Open On Tuesday: 5 Things Car Buyers Must Know

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO ZNG, its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle, at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. Bookings and deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 20, 2026, while test drives commenced on October 15. The new compact SUV combines turbocharged performance with the lower running costs of CNG, targeting buyers seeking an economical yet feature-rich SUV.

Here are five key things buyers should know about the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG.

1. Turbocharged Engine Delivers 200 Nm Torque

The SUV uses a 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged engine producing 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes. Mahindra claims this is the highest torque output among CNG passenger vehicles in India. The vehicle accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.9 seconds and reaches 100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.

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2. Claimed Efficiency of 24.7 km/kg

The XUV 3XO ZNG offers a certified fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg. Its dual-fuel setup allows drivers to switch between CNG and petrol, with automatic petrol-mode switching when CNG runs low. A fast-filling valve and fuel-economy displays are also designed to improve refuelling convenience and monitor consumption.

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3. Practical Space and Premium Features

The underfloor twin-cylinder arrangement preserves a flat loading floor and provides 270 litres of usable boot space, while the spare wheel remains mounted underneath the body. Depending on the variant, features include twin 26.03 cm screens, a Skyroof™, Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette seats, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.

4. Six Airbags and Safety Technology Standard

All variants come with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and seat-belt reminders. The SUV also features gas-leak detection that can automatically switch the vehicle to petrol mode. Built on the XUV 3XO platform, which holds a five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult and child occupant protection, the ZNG aims to combine safety with everyday CNG practicality.

5. Prices Start at Rs 9.99 Lakh

The XUV 3XO ZNG is available in four variants, with prices extending to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The MX Edge is priced at ₹9.99 lakh, followed by the REVX Edge (O) at Rs 10.79 lakh, the AX5 at Rs 11.19 lakh and the REVX A at Rs 12.27 lakh. Bookings can be made through authorised Mahindra dealerships and the company's official website.

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With its competitive pricing, claimed efficiency and turbocharged performance, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG enters the compact SUV market as an option for buyers seeking lower running costs without giving up key SUV features.

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