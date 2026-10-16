Audi Q3 India Launch: Expected Price, Mileage, Features, Design And Key Details

Audi is set to launch the new Q3 in India on October 16, 2026, featuring refreshed styling, an updated cabin and a host of new features. The launch is part of Audi's planned product expansion in India, with the new SUV expected to play an important role in the brand's luxury car lineup.

As the Audi Q3 prepares for its India debut, here's a closer look at what the SUV has to offer.

Audi Q3 Expected Price

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The third-generation SUV is expected to cost more than the outgoing model, which is priced between Rs 43.67 lakh and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV could be priced between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). Audi is expected to announce the final prices at launch, according to Autocar India. The Audi Q3 will take on rivals such as the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman.

Audi opened bookings for the new Q3 in September, with a reported booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. The SUV is being locally assembled at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India's plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Audi Q3 Engine And Mileage

The SUV will be sold in two variants, Nova and Zenith. The Q3 will initially be available only with a petrol engine, with no diesel, hybrid or electric versions at launch.

It will use a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 204hp and 320Nm of torque. It comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi says the Q3 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 229 kmph. Its claimed mileage is 12.36 kmpl under WLTP testing conditions, though actual fuel efficiency may vary depending on traffic, road conditions and driving style.

Audi Q3 Interior And Features

The cabin gets a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital instrument display. The gear selector is now placed on the steering column, leaving more room around the centre console.

Features include a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory functions, multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker Sonos sound system.

Safety equipment includes nine airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automatic parking. However, the India-spec model will not get ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera or lane-keep assist.

ALSO READ: Maserati's Updated Luxury Cars To Make A Festive-Season Splash In India

Audi Q3 Design And Dimensions

The new Q3 has a redesigned exterior, with split LED headlamps, slim daytime running lights and a larger front grille. The rear gets connected LED tail-lights and an illuminated Audi logo. Other details include new bumpers, silver roof rails and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV measures 4,531mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,623mm tall. While it is longer than the previous model, the wheelbase remains the same at 2,681mm.

With its updated design, new features and Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the new Q3 aims to make a strong impression in India's luxury SUV segment.

ALSO READ: 'Flying Cars Are Real': Elon Musk Reveals Next-Gen Tesla Roadster Which Goes Beyond The Road

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.