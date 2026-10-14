Maserati's Updated Luxury Cars To Make A Festive-Season Splash In India

Maserati, the Italian luxury carmaker owned by Stellantis, is set to launch its updated luxury car lineup in India on October 30, 2026. The refreshed Grecale SUV, GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible will arrive with revised styling, enhanced performance, upgraded cabin technology and expanded personalisation options. The automaker will also showcase its track-focused GT2 Stradale at the launch event.

Refreshed Styling and Exclusive Personalisation Options

The updated Grecale receives a redesigned front bumper, a larger shark-nose-inspired grille, revised air curtains and new wheel designs. The GranTurismo and GranCabrio feature reshaped front air intakes, a revised central splitter and updated clear-lens rear lights.

Maserati is also expanding its Fuoriserie personalisation programme with seven new paint finishes, including Green Jupiter Matte, Blu Denim, Bronzo Lucido, Bronzo Matte, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico. Additional customisation options for wheels, badges and exhaust tips are also expected.

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Grecale Gets Nettuno V6 Power

The Grecale will continue to be offered in standard, Modena and Trofeo variants. The entry-level model is expected to retain its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 300hp, while the Modena is moving to the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6, generating approximately 385-390hp. The range-topping Trofeo produces up to 530hp, AS PER Autox.

The revised powertrain lineup is intended to strengthen the SUV's performance credentials while retaining its luxury-focused positioning.

GranTurismo and GranCabrio Receive Performance Upgrades

Both the GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible continue with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 engine. Their Modena variants produce 490hp, while the Trofeo versions deliver approximately 590hp, representing an increase of around 40hp.

The updated Trofeo models benefit from engine revisions and higher turbo boost pressure. An eight-speed automatic transmission has also been recalibrated for quicker gear changes and improved throttle response.

The electric Folgore versions of both models offer a claimed driving range of up to 540km, according to reported specifications.

Cabin Technology and Expected Prices

Interior updates to the GranTurismo and GranCabrio include a redesigned steering wheel, an updated digital clock, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch climate-control display and a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

Current price ranges start at approximately Rs 1.14 crore for the Grecale, Rs 2.54 crore for the GranTurismo and around Rs 3 crore for the GranCabrio. Updated prices will be announced at launch, with a premium over existing models expected.

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