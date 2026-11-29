Aakasamlo Oka Tara gained fresh momentum at the box office on its second Saturday, registering a 60.7% jump after a relatively slow Friday. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer has now crossed the Rs 32 crore mark in India net collections on Day 9 and entered the Rs 50 crore club worldwide.

Here's how the film is performing in its second week.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

The Pavan Sadineni's directorial collected Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 9. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 32.35 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 37.63 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 14 crore so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.63 crore within nine days of its theatrical release.

The film recorded an average collection of Rs 19,780 per show across 2,275 screenings on Saturday. Its total footfalls have also crossed 25.39 lakh.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 9, the Telugu version led the collections with Rs 2.74 crore from 1,238 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 94 lakh across 559 shows, while the Malayalam version added Rs 82 lakh from 478 shows.

In its first nine days, the Telugu version has collected Rs 22.48 crore, accounting for 69.5% of the film's total India net earnings. The Malayalam version has contributed Rs 6.97 crore, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 2.90 crore.

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Day-Wise Earnings

Aakasamlo Oka Tara opened its theatrical run on November 20 with an India net collection of Rs 2.90 crore. The film witnessed a 53.4% jump on Day 2, collecting Rs 4.45 crore, followed by Rs 5.75 crore on Day 3, marking a further 29.2% increase.

On its first Monday, collections dropped 42.6% to Rs 3.30 crore. The film earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 2.70 crore each on Days 6 and 7. It wrapped up its first week with an India net collection of Rs 25.05 crore.

During its second week, the film collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 8. However, collections picked up considerably on Saturday, rising 60.7% to Rs 4.50 crore on Day 9.

With this, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has collected Rs 7.30 crore net in India during its second week so far, taking its overall domestic net total to Rs 32.35 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara was released in theatres on November 20. The Telugu romantic drama stars Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruthi Haasan and Ruhani Sharma.

The film follows a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut. Determined to overcome the odds and prove her doubters wrong, she finds support from a middle-class man who plays an important role in her journey.

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