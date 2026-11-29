Over the past two decades, virtually every hot commodity, ranging from lithium, green hydrogen to copper, has been crowned "the new oil." The cliché is convenient shorthand for economic clout and became a popular remark in business and geopolitical discourse.

However, it obscures a crucial reality: none of these resources share the unique supply chains, pricing power, or geopolitical mechanics that pushed crude oil to the top of the global commodity market.

The comparison draws on oil's historical importance as a driver of industrial growth and market trends. While some asset classes may share some characteristics with crude oil, their supply chains, cartel pricing, and market dynamics are considerably different.

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Data: The 'new oil' of the digital era

Data was among the earliest contenders. In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby popularised the expression 'data is the new oil', arguing that raw information needed to be processed to generate value. The Economist revisited the analogy in 2017, highlighting how technology companies were building powerful businesses around the collection and processing of user data.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also used the comparison in 2019. Ambani framed "data is the new oil" around digital sovereignty and national wealth, arguing that India's data must be controlled and owned by Indians rather than foreign tech corporations.

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The analogy reflects how data, like crude, can become valuable through processing. However, unlike oil, data can be copied and reused without being consumed. Its value depends less on physical scarcity and more on the ability to analyse it, extract insights and build commercially useful applications.

When lithium, copper and semiconductors were the 'new oil'

Lithium emerged as another contender with the expansion of electric vehicles and battery storage during the mid-2010s. Often described as 'white gold', the metal became central to discussions around the energy transition. Its strategic importance also reflects the concentration of processing capacity, particularly in China.

In late 2015 and 2016, Goldman Sachs equity research, notably analyst Bob Koort, described lithium as "the new gasoline" and a key enabler of the electric vehicle transition. Later, in 2021, Goldman Sachs used the "new oil" headline specifically for copper rather than lithium.

Yet lithium differs from oil in a fundamental way. It is not consumed through combustion but used in manufacturing batteries. It can also be recycled, while alternative battery chemistries, including sodium-ion technology, could reduce dependence on lithium in some applications.

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Semiconductors and computing capacity gained prominence with the rise of artificial intelligence. Technology strategists and investors increasingly view advanced chips as critical infrastructure for modern economies. Chris Miller's book Chip War examined the geopolitical significance of the semiconductor supply chain, including the importance of Taiwan's TSMC and the Netherlands-based ASML.

But unlike oil, which is extracted from geological reserves, computing capacity depends on complex manufacturing processes, substantial capital investment and specialised technology.

Water as essential as oil: Does the analogy hold?

Water has also been described as the single most important physical-commodity based asset class, dwarfing oil, copper, agricultural commodities and precious metals.Citigroup economist Willem Buiter highlighted the comparison in 2011, while investors and environmental analysts, including Michael Burry, explained the economic and strategic implications of water scarcity.



Water is significant for agriculture, industry and everyday consumption, including semiconductor manufacturing. However, water markets remain largely regional because transporting the resource over long distances is expensive. Unlike oil, it does not have a comparable global spot trading market or an OPEC-like organisation.

Rare earth, sand, green hydrogen: The new oil parallel

Rare earth elements and sand entered the debate. China's 2010 restrictions on rare earth exports to Japan brought attention to the country's dominance in processing these minerals. The framing was rooted in Deng Xiaoping's 1992 remark, 'The Middle East has oil, China has rare earths.'

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Rare earth elements were called the 'new oil' as they are vital for wind turbines, EV motors, and defence equipment, with China controlling ~85–90% of total processing. However, rare earths metals are not necessarily scarce in geological terms as extracting and processing them economically and with manageable environmental costs is the bigger challenge.

Sand, meanwhile, is essential for concrete and glass production. In 2014, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) published "Sand, Rarer Than One Thinks," followed later by Sand and Sustainability (2019). UNEP highlighted the commodity's enormous consumption, with demand contributing to local shortages and illegal extraction.

Nick Meynen, an environmental writer in his 2017 piece "Is Sand the New Oil? The Global Battle for Sand is Getting Ugly", popularized the metaphor to highlight the high construction demand, import dependencies (such as land reclamation), and illicit mining However, the analogy breaks down as sand is denser. Its bulky nature and relatively low value make it fundamentally different from internationally traded crude.

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Green hydrogen and human attention have broadened the comparison further. Energy policymakers and industrial groups have promoted hydrogen as a potential alternative fuel for sectors difficult to electrify. However, hydrogen is an energy carrier rather than a primary energy source, requiring substantial electricity for production.

Tailnote: Human attention and trust not for trade

In the digital economy, attention and trust have similarly been described as scarce resources. If crude oil powers the industrial age, the attention and trust of human beings are the rare and limited 'fuels of the digital economy'. In an era of infinite content, human attention is the sparse commodity monetised by ad-tech platforms. Media and advertising businesses depend on capturing audience attention, but unlike crude oil, attention cannot be stored, traded on an exchange, or stockpiled for later.

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