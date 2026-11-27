Crude oil prices could move towards $100 a barrel as renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure raise concerns over potential supply disruptions, according to Peter McGuire, Chief Strategist, Asia Pacific at XM.com.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, McGuire said the attacks had caught traders by surprise and added to the bullish sentiment in the oil market. Crude prices moved closer to $96.50 after gaining around $6 during the week.

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McGuire said the recent Houthi attacks, including developments around Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura infrastructure, have increased geopolitical risks for the oil market. The possibility of further attacks could keep prices elevated.

"From a geopolitical stance, the Houthi rebels and what they're doing as far as Ras Tanura, that Saudi infrastructure, and following Wednesday's Houthi attack — all of those components naturally build from a risk perspective. It's naturally bullish," he said.

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On the possibility of crude touching $100, McGuire said the recent rally and continuing uncertainty could take prices closer to that level.

"I think $100's got to be a handle that we've got to take a big deep breath on. I think it's got the capacity to be there because it's been very bullishly run-up over the last couple of sessions," he said.

He added that the duration of the attacks would remain crucial for the market. "If it was going to actually be a prolonged situation, then that's only going to add more spark from a risk perspective," McGuire said.

India Remains A Strong Long-Term Growth Story

On investment flows, McGuire described India as a strong growth market, supported by consumption demand and infrastructure spending.

"It's a dynamic country; I don't need to sell it. I mean it's just — it's a powerhouse in its own right. So, yeah, very, very strong growth I'm expecting over the many years ahead," he said.

He identified consumption and infrastructure spending as key drivers of India's growth over the coming years.

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