Stock Market Today, November 27: Indian benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, snapped their three-day winning streak, opening lower on Friday, the last trading session of the week, amid mixed global cues and lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

The BSE Sensex opened at 84,093.24, against its previous close of 84,328.59. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 25,839.25, compared with its previous close of 25,884.50.

On BSE, Titan was the top gainer, followed by Tata Steel and Trent. On the flipside, TCS, Infosys and HCLTech were the top drags.

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Broader markets, bucking the trend, gained in trade. Nifty Small Cap 100 rose 0.55% while Nifty Mid Cap 100 was up 0.61%.

Global Cues

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as sentiment towards artificial intelligence stocks stabilised. However, lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook kept investors cautious.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, while the broader Topix gained 1.01%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.67%, and Australia's ASX 200 added 0.4%.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo's central wards rose 2.9% YoY in November 2026, accelerating from 2.6% in October but falling short of the 3% forecast.

READ | Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Rise As AI Stocks Stabilise, But Fed Rate Fears Keep Investors On Edge

The increase marked the fastest pace since July 2025 and kept inflation above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a third consecutive month. The end of government utility subsidies contributed to the acceleration, keeping the central bank's monetary policy outlook in focus.

AI Stocks Stabilise After Volatile Week

Global equities began the week on a strong footing after Nvidia shares surged 31% on Monday, following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO. The rally helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to their strongest daily performances since April 2025, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,400 points, or around 3%.

The momentum has since eased, with Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks giving back some of their gains, weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Despite the pullback, all three major US benchmarks remained on track for weekly gains. The S&P 500 was up nearly 4% week-to-date, while the Nasdaq and Dow had advanced more than 4%.

US Trading Shortened For Thanksgiving

US markets remained closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and are scheduled to close early on Friday, at 1 pm Eastern Time.

The shortened trading session comes as investors assess the recent pullback in AI stocks and the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Oil Prices Today

Oil prices extended gains on Friday, with Brent crude trading around $97 a barrel, as fresh attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Brent crude climbed towards $97, putting it on course for its first weekly gain in four weeks. It settled at $96.57 a barrel in the previous session.

The latest gains followed reports of attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and commercial shipping. Houthi militants backed by Tehran struck Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, forcing a temporary suspension of some operations. The attack followed an earlier strike on the Ras Tanura oil hub.

READ | Oil Prices Today: Brent Near $97 After Middle East Attacks, But 20% Monthly Slump Tells Another Story

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