The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji, is all set for its digital premiere. The film will be released on two OTT platforms, SonyLIV and Netflix, in different languages.

While the original Hindi version will premiere on SonyLIV, its Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati versions will begin streaming on Netflix after two days.

Hanuman Ansh OTT Release Date And Platforms

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Hanuman Ansh will premiere on SonyLIV on Friday, November 27, in Hindi. Two days later, on November 29, the film will be available on Netflix in five regional languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.

Announcing the regional language releases, Netflix shared a promotional post with the caption on X, “Faith changed his life. His devotion changed thousands. Experience the divine story of Lord Hanuman's devout disciple, now on Netflix. Watch Hanuman Ansh, out 29 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, & Gujarati, on Netflix India.”

The film was released in theatres on August 7, 2026, and its digital premiere comes nearly four months after its theatrical debut.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh reportedly emerged as a major box-office success despite being made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore. According to entertainment industry reports, the film collected around Rs 452-453 crore worldwide.

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Hanuman Ansh Plot

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh revolves around the life of Neem Karoli Baba and explores his spiritual transformation.

The story follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who struggles to cope with the death of his mother. In search of answers about life, death and spirituality, he embarks on a journey across North India. His experiences eventually lead him towards a deeper understanding of faith, devotion and humanity.

The film explores the teachings associated with Neem Karoli Baba, particularly his emphasis on love, compassion, devotion to Lord Hanuman and selfless service.

Hanuman Ansh Cast And Crew

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film, while Vihaan Shedge portrays his younger version. The supporting cast includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Mannish Chaudhary, Snigdha Dwivedi and Neha Paranjape. Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed the film.

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