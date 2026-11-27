Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has tied the knot with Siddhartha Dutta in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Choosing to keep the occasion simple, the couple got married on November 26 in a private registry ceremony at the actress's residence.

Mimi and Siddhartha exchanged rings and signed the marriage register in the presence of close family members and friends.

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Mimi shared the first set of pictures from her special day on Instagram. Captioning the photographs with a red heart emoji, the actress offered fans a glimpse into her wedding celebrations. In one of the pictures, the newlyweds are seen standing close to each other, resting their heads together while showing off their wedding rings.

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Mimi Chakraborty And Siddhartha Dutta's Wedding Looks

For the occasion, the couple opted for an elegant white-and-gold colour palette. Siddhartha arrived at Mimi's residence dressed in a traditional white Punjabi and pyjamas.

Mimi looked gorgeous in a white saree featuring intricate gold lacework, which she paired with a matching blouse. She completed her look with emerald jewellery, adding to her traditional bridal appearance.

Mimi Chakraborty And Siddhartha Dutta's Wedding Plans

While the November 26 registry ceremony marked an important milestone in their relationship, the couple's wedding celebrations are reportedly far from over. According to a report by Mashable India, Mimi and Siddhartha are planning a traditional wedding ceremony in North Bengal on December 5.

The pre-wedding festivities are expected to begin on December 3 with a cocktail and dinner event, followed by mehendi and sangeet celebrations on December 4.

Mimi and Siddhartha are also expected to host a reception in Kolkata on December 11. The event will reportedly bring together their extended families, friends and members of the entertainment industry to celebrate their wedding.

Television To Films And Politics: Mimi Chakraborty's Journey

Mimi Chakraborty has established herself as one of the popular faces of Bengali cinema, featuring in several successful films over the years. She first gained widespread recognition through the popular television series Gaaner Oparey, before making her mark in Bengali cinema. Over the years, she appeared in notable Bengali projects including Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Shudhu Tomari Jonyo, Total Dadagiri, Dhananjoy, Crisscross and the thriller Raktabeej. She has ventured into the digital space with web series such as Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo and Queens.

Mimi has explored Hindi cinema with projects such as Shastry Virudh Shastry, in which she reprised her role from the Bengali film Posto. She is associated with the Hindi historical drama Hum Hindustani, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal.

Beyond acting, Mimi stepped into politics. She was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Jadavpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate. She resigned from the position in February 2024.

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Who Is Siddhartha Dutta?

While Mimi is a familiar face, Siddhartha Dutta largely stays away from the limelight. He is reportedly an engineer working in the Merchant Navy. The couple met through a mutual friend. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, eventually leading them to take the next step in their relationship and get married.

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