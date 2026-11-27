IT stocks featured among the counters seeing fresh short positions in the futures market on Friday, with contracts across Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and other technology companies showing declines in futures prices alongside increases in open interest.

The trends data showed fresh short positions in several IT stocks across multiple futures expiries, including December 2026, January 2027 and February 2027 contracts. Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, HCL Technologies, Persistent Systems, KPIT Technologies and Mphasis were among the stocks appearing in the fresh-shorts list.

Fresh Shorts

Infosys' February 2027 futures fell 2.12%, while open interest rose 14.29%. Its January 2027 contract declined 2.33%, with open interest increasing 0.19%. TCS' February 2027 futures declined 2.46%, with open interest rising 30%. The January 2027 contract fell 2.65%, while open interest increased 2.04%.

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Tech Mahindra's February 2027 futures declined 1.01%, with open interest rising 15.63%. Its January 2027 contract fell 0.98%, while open interest increased 6.82%. The December 2026 contract declined 1.18%, with open interest rising 0.24%.

Wipro's February 2027 futures fell 2.32%, with open interest rising 12.5%. The January 2027 contract declined 2.44%, while open interest increased 5.01%. Its December 2026 contract fell 2.43%, with open interest rising 1.03%.

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Tata Elxsi's December 2026 futures declined 1.44%, with open interest rising 0.15%. Its January 2027 contract fell 0.94%, while open interest increased 1.03%. HCL Technologies' December 2026 futures fell 1.99%, with open interest declining 0.11%. Its February 2027 contract declined 2.05%, while open interest increased 2.04%.

Persistent Systems' January 2027 futures declined 0.18%, with open interest rising 0.89%. Its December 2026 contract fell 0.38%, while open interest increased 0.42%. KPIT Technologies' January 2027 futures fell 0.34%, with open interest rising 1.22%. Its December 2026 contract declined 0.34%, while open interest increased 0.63%. Meanwhile, Mphasis' December 2026 futures declined 1.83%, with open interest rising 0.70%. Its February 2027 contract fell 1.83%, while open interest increased 2.47%.

Liquidation

Some IT stocks also appeared in the liquidation list, where futures prices declined alongside a reduction in open interest.

Infosys' December 2026 futures fell 2.33%, while open interest declined 0.19%. Tata Elxsi's December 2026 futures declined 1.44%, with open interest falling 0.15%.

HCL Technologies' December 2026 futures fell 1.99%, while open interest declined 0.11%.

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