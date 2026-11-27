Former MTV Roadies star Shambhavi Sharma said her father-in-law, veteran actor Sudesh Berry, did little to help her or his own son find work in Bollywood. Berry has now hit back with a pointed reply.

“Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?” Berry was quoted as saying by SCREEN.

Sharma, who is separated from Berry's son Suraj, had called her father-in-law “a great man and a great actor” in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. But she said he did little to help Suraj and alleged that when he did get involved, he made decisions on his son's behalf that cost him work.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sudesh Berry Brings Up Shah Rukh, Salman and Destiny

Berry told SCREEN he had always encouraged newcomers and regarded Sharma as a daughter. He said he could only do so much for anyone's career and cited Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as stars whose success, in his view, was written in their fate.

“Whatever is in Shambhavi or Suraj's destiny, they'd get it, with or without my help,” SCREEN quoted him as saying. He also said Sharma's comments reflected “her state of being” and described himself as being at his “happiest and healthiest at 60+.”

The Film That Brought Them Together Was Shelved

Sharma met Suraj after appearing on MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007. They were on the set of The Little Godfather, a film meant to launch him as a leading man. It was shelved, but the two kept dating. She went on to work in television and South Indian films and became an MTV VJ.

Sharma said she gave up acting at Suraj's urging when they moved to Australia, believing she could still keep a foothold in the industry. “Maybe my father-in-law would promote me... but nothing of that kind happened,” she told Kannan.

The couple have been separated for a year and divorce proceedings are under way. Sharma said the split was mutual.

She has returned to India after what she called a “14-year vanvaas.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.