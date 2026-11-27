The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has served Stop Business Notices on eight unlicensed food operators in Mumbai and suspended the licences of several eateries, including two Chinese restaurants.

The crackdown came as part of a statewide inspection drive led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the department said in a press note on Thursday.

Between 24 and 26 November, the FDA suspended 20 food licences or registration certificates and seized banned food stock worth Rs 78,77,961 along with two vehicles. Four FIRs were registered.

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The eight notices were served after inspections on 23 November in Chandivali, Sakinaka and Chembur (East). Six of the operators were working out of the Boomerang building in Chandivali. All were told to close immediately.

In Ghatkopar (West), Ayan's Darbar Chinese Restaurant scored 24 out of 110 marks (22%) when inspected on 25 November and was rated non-compliant. Its licence was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Officers noted signs of pest infestation with no pest control programme, improper thawing of frozen food, and raw and cooked items stored together. Water and food test reports, medical records of food handlers and a displayed licence were also missing.

In Govandi, Star Chinese lost its registration after scoring 53 out of 110 (49%). Inspectors reported raw chicken kept on the floor at room temperature, carbonised cooking oil and newspaper used on a preparation counter.

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Two quick-commerce firms were also hit. The licence of a Zepto dark store in Sakinaka was suspended after live cockroaches were found near stock and expired items were mixed with saleable goods.

The licence of Big Basket's warehouse in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, was suspended after rat activity and the sale of cigarettes alongside food. Rat-gnawed stock there must be destroyed within 72 hours, and a show-cause notice seeks a reply in 15 days on why the licence should not be cancelled.

In Amravati, an adjudicating officer imposed a total penalty of Rs 11 lakh on the manager and four directors of Blinkit's Rathi Nagar outlet. Rs 10 lakh was for running a food business without a licence and Rs 1 lakh for not following a Food Safety Officer's directions. The violation was found during an inspection on 15 July 2025.

In Pune, banned pan masala and scented tobacco worth over Rs 61 lakh and a vehicle were seized at Fursungi and Handewadi, with two FIRs registered.

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