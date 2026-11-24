The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the drug manufacturing licences of Pune-based Inducare Pharmaceutical and Research Foundation for the second time, according to a press release issued in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The FDA said nine drugs manufactured by the firm without the required product permissions were declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), misbranded or spurious by government analysts. Two of them were declared spurious after the claimed active ingredients were not found.

The order was issued on Monday by the Joint Commissioner (Drugs), Pune Division, who is also the licensing authority. The cancellation of the firm's licences in Form 25 and Form 28 takes immediate effect.

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The company has also been directed to stop all manufacturing, packing, testing and distribution activities, while prosecution has been proposed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The firm's manufacturing unit is located at Additional MIDC, Jejuri, in Purandar taluka, and it received its licences on February 6, 2024.

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The firm had faced similar action earlier, with the FDA cancelling its licences on September 7, 2026, after a joint inspection conducted on July 14 and 15 recorded 25 serious deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Among the violations, the FDA found that the company had purchased over 550 kg of Metronidazole IP without maintaining records of its use. It had also manufactured around 13.86 lakh tablets of "CAREGYL-400" without batch manufacturing records, batch packaging records or test reports.

Of these, 5.2 lakh tablets had already been distributed, while a sample from the batch contained only 32.44% of Metronidazole.

The FDA also found that substandard drugs had entered the public healthcare system. Several NSQ samples were collected from the Central Medical Store of YCM Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The FDA seized stock worth approximately Rs 1.72 crore from the hospital on November 4.

The latest action follows findings that the firm had manufactured and sold nine drugs without obtaining the mandatory product permissions, in violation of Section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The company admitted in its written response that it had not obtained separate permissions for these products.

Among the nine drugs, Ibucare Plus was declared spurious as the active ingredient Ibuprofen was not found in the tablets. Carevita-M was also declared spurious after none of its listed ingredients, including vitamins and minerals, was detected.

Other medicines, including Carepanta D2, I-Sartan M and Caresprin 75, were found to have inadequate active ingredient content or failed quality tests.

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The FDA noted that the affected medicines include drugs commonly used to treat heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes and digestive disorders. It warned that medicines containing little or no active ingredients may fail to provide the intended treatment and could seriously endanger patients' health.

The firm was issued a show-cause notice on October 29 and submitted its response on November 3. A personal hearing was subsequently held on Monday. However, the licensing authority rejected the company's argument that no patient complaints had been received, stating that the risk of treatment failure from spurious and substandard medicines exists even in the absence of complaints.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, "Ensuring that citizens have access to safe, quality and efficacious drugs is the foremost responsibility of the Food and Drug Administration. Stringent regulatory and legal action will be taken against any manufacturer who plays with the health of the general public by manufacturing drugs without product permission."

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