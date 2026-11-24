Wall Street's spectacular rebound on Monday is showing signs of losing momentum, with US stock futures trading lower on Tuesday, raising questions about whether the recovery in technology stocks can sustain itself.

Nasdaq 100 futures were down around 1.8%, while Dow Jones futures declined 0.53%, according to CME data. The pullback comes a day after the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.5%, while the S&P 500 climbed 4.7% in their strongest single-session gains since April 2025.

Monday's rally was largely driven by Nvidia, which surged more than 30% after Jensen Huang returned as the company's chief executive. The sharp recovery in the chipmaker helped revive investor appetite for artificial intelligence-linked stocks and reversed part of last week's sell-off, which had weighed heavily on technology shares.

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However, the latest decline in futures suggests investors are not yet convinced that the worst of the correction is behind them.

According to pre-market commentary by Vested Finance dated November 24, semiconductor stocks are giving back some of their previous session's gains, while concerns around AI valuations, funding requirements and the returns companies can generate from their investments continue to cloud sentiment.

The central question for investors is whether the recent rebound reflects a genuine improvement in market fundamentals or simply a sharp recovery after an aggressive sell-off.

The artificial intelligence trade has been a major driver of Wall Street's gains, but concerns have been building around how much companies are spending on AI infrastructure and whether those investments will translate into sustainable earnings growth.

These concerns have not disappeared despite Monday's rally. The latest weakness in futures indicates that investors remain cautious about chasing technology stocks at elevated valuations.

Macroeconomic developments could also determine the direction of global equities over the coming sessions.

US consumer confidence data due on Tuesday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report scheduled for Wednesday are among the key indicators investors will track.

Markets are also weighing the possibility of another Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Any indication that inflation remains stubborn could strengthen expectations of tighter monetary policy, putting additional pressure on equities, particularly high-growth technology stocks.

What Indian Investors Should Watch

For Indian investors, movements in US technology stocks and futures remain important indicators of global risk appetite, particularly as sentiment on Wall Street can influence overseas fund flows and trading in domestic technology shares.

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However, Vested Finance's assessment is that Monday's rally should not be treated as a definitive signal that market concerns have eased.

The sustainability of the recovery will depend on corporate earnings, the ability of AI investments to generate meaningful returns and the direction of US interest rates.

For now, the sharp rebound followed by a decline in futures underlines the uncertainty surrounding global markets. Indian investors will need to watch developments on Wall Street, but the bigger cues may come from earnings visibility, inflation trends and the Fed's next policy move rather than a single session of strong gains.

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