The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) will be establishing a gas exchange in order to expand futures trading with regards to critical petroleum products, amid volatility in energy supply and oil prices due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The downstream gas and petroleum oversight body is seeking propositions from firms with regards to the exchange, which it plans to establish within the current financial year, according to a Mint report on Tuesday.

Currently, only 3% of India's gas is traded on the exchanges.

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Investors can trade in petroleum products that are not currently available for such purposes like gas, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and naphtha.

The move aims to boost trading volumes in gas and other commodities on exchanges, enhancing market access and enabling more efficient price discovery. Additional exchanges would give buyers and sellers a wider range of trading avenues, improving flexibility and competition, as per the report.

The proposed platform would become only the second venue in India for spot gas trading, alongside the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). Although natural gas futures and derivatives are available on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IGX remains the sole marketplace where physical gas transactions are settled through delivery.

The exchange has witnessed rapid growth in activity, with traded volumes climbing to an all-time high of 1,751.88 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) in the first six months of FY27. The milestone represented a 70.8% jump from a year earlier and the strongest half-year performance since the platform began operations in 2020.

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In April 2026, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) announced plans to jointly develop India's first domestically benchmarked natural gas futures contract, aimed at helping producers, city gas distributors, industrial consumers and traders hedge price risks based on Indian market prices rather than overseas benchmarks.

The initiative combined NSE's expertise in derivatives trading with IGX's role in spot-market price discovery and physical gas trading. The project subsequently moved beyond the discussion stage, with NSE launching the NATGASIND futures contract in July 2026. Linked to IGX's Gas IndeX of India (GIXI) benchmark at the Dahej hub, the contract became India's first exchange-traded natural gas futures product based on a domestic gas price benchmark. It is intended to improve price discovery and risk management in the gas market, while physical delivery of natural gas continues to take place through IGX's spot platform.

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