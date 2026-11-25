Prosus NV is considering picking up some of the markets being hived off by German food-delivery firm Delivery Hero SE as part of its acquisition by Uber Technologies Inc., after the deal's expected conclusion in 2027.

Prosus, originally a large shareholder in Delivery Hero, agreed to cut its stake to clear its acquisition of rival Just Eat Takeaway.com. Uber subsequently agreed a deal to buy Delivery Hero, cutting Prosus' holding to zero. Delivery Hero separately agreed to sell off operations in 14 markets to investment firm SSW Partners, including Turkey, Spain, and Greece.

The Euronext-listed investment company will examine those businesses, Prosus Chief Financial Officer Nico Marais said in an interview on Wednesday.

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“We have taken note of the structure of that deal where Uber is not going to keep” certain markets, he said. “We will see if there are any opportunities that might fit our purpose,” he said, declining to comment on specific markets.

Amsterdam-based Prosus aims to build one of Europe's largest technology companies and sees Just Eat, which has returned to order growth since the takeover, as a key vehicle for that ambition.

Still, any play for Delivery Hero's markets with SSW would likely need to clear competition concerns.

“In some of those markets we have overlaps as well, which would make it more difficult, and in some markets we don't have any presence” said Marais. It's still too early to discuss specific markets or deals, he said.

Mergers and acquisitions are “not our focus today” because Prosus is in “a year of delivering consistent execution and a very good foundation to our ecosystem,” Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Prosus reported a first-half profit decline of 7.1%, as its food delivery investments weighed on earnings, the company said in a statement Wednesday. It's put $278 million in Just Eat to improve restaurant supply, delivery infrastructure and costs, said Marais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $393 million in the six months through September. That compares with the $416 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adjusted ebitda for its total ecosystem — which the firm formerly called its e-commerce segment — declined 7.2% to $492 million.

The shares declined as much as 4% and traded 3.4% down at the lowest since April 2024 after the results.

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Prosus made a blockbuster investment in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. in 2001, a stake that remains the biggest driver of its value. The company is selling down portions of that stake and buying back its shares in an effort to narrow the 40% gap between the value of its underlying assets and its share price.

The company is also pushing scale of its other businesses, especially of its online food units.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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