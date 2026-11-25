The Samajwadi Party (SP) manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2027 makes key promises for the state government employees. Bringing back the old pension scheme and raising the retirement age to 65 are among the key issues the party has raised.

The election is expected to be held in February and March 2027 to elect all 403 members of the state assembly. The term of the current 18th Legislative Assembly ends on May 22, 2027.

Old Pension Scheme

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At the top of the party's list is the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a long-standing demand that the SP has now included in its manifesto.

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Permanent Jobs For Contractual Staff

The SP has called for all employees working on a contractual basis to be made permanent. The manifesto also says that every vacant post in the Uttar Pradesh government should be filled.

End To Outsourcing

The party has proposed doing away with the outsourcing system altogether. According to the SP, outsourcing has led to the exploitation of young people.

At the same time, the manifesto says those already employed through outsourcing should not lose out. Instead, they should be given permanent employment.

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Retirement At 65

Another major promise is to raise the retirement age of employees to 65 years. The SP has said that the constitutional amendments needed to bring about this change should be made.

Teachers To Focus Only On Teaching

Teachers also find a place in the manifesto. The party has said that teachers should not be given any duties apart from teaching.

Elections In Democratic Bodies

The SP has also called for elections to be held in all democratic institutions. These include teachers' associations, student unions and associations of non-teaching staff.

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Big Push For Employees

Taken together, the promises focus on pensions, job security, recruitment and working conditions for those employed by the state, from permanent staff and teachers to contractual and outsourced workers.

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