UP MLC Polls 2026 Check: Constituency-Wise Scorecard, BJP-SP Clash And More

The Lucknow division recorded a voter turnout of 50.92% in the teachers' constituency and 38.02% in the graduates' constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, according to data reported by Hindustan Times.

Lucknow district registered a turnout of 44.89% in the teachers' constituency and 35.82% in the graduates' constituency. It recorded the lowest polling percentage among the seven districts in the division for the teachers' constituency, while Pratapgarh reported the lowest turnout in the graduates' constituency, at 34.60%.

Rae Bareli recorded the highest turnout in the teachers' constituency, at 65.72%, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri at 63.52%. In the graduates' constituency, Lakhimpur Kheri topped the division with 45.04%, followed by Rae Bareli at 43.69%.

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Among the other districts, Sitapur recorded 57.87% polling in the teachers' constituency and 41.13% in the graduates' constituency. Barabanki registered 56.41% and 40.09%, respectively, while Hardoi recorded 54.07% in the teachers' constituency and 41.37% in the graduates' constituency. Pratapgarh reported 53.17% polling in the teachers' constituency.

In Lucknow district, 20,421 voters were registered in the teachers' constituency, while the graduates' constituency had 96,070 registered voters.

Teachers' constituency sees decline in turnout

Election Commission data cited by the newspaper indicates a decline in turnout in the Lucknow teachers' constituency over the past three elections. Polling stood at 62.52% in 2014, fell to 58.99% in 2020 and dropped further to 44.89% in 2026.

The graduates' constituency, however, recorded relatively stable turnout figures. Polling stood at 35.65% in 2014, increased to 36.74% in 2020 and reached 35.82% in 2026.

BJP-SP workers clash outside polling station

Meanwhile, a verbal altercation and scuffle reportedly broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) workers outside Rashtrapita Smarak Inter College in Itaunja on Friday.

According to the report, the dispute began after an SP worker allegedly recorded a video of a voter outside the polling station, triggering objections from BJP supporters. Workers from both parties gathered at the spot, leading to a scuffle.

Following the information about the incident, police personnel reached the location and brought the situation under control. BJP workers lodged a complaint with the assistant commissioner of police.

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